CIA Labs Launched to Conduct National Intelligence R&D

CIA

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has inaugurated a new laboratory dedicated to performing research and development for national intelligence. CIA Labs will host in-house science and technology R&D and collaborate with other federal laboratories, industry and academia for various scientific pursuits, the agency said Monday.

The laboratory will tackle a variety of topics including advanced manufacturing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence; and will offer opportunities for CIA officers to secure intellectual property patents.

Interested individuals may also pursue internship opportunities with CIA Labs.

“Some phenomenal innovations have come from CIA over the years, and with CIA Labs, we’re now better positioned to optimize developments and further invest in our scientists and technologists," said Dawn Meyerriecks, head of the Directorate of Science and Technology at CIA.