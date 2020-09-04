DARPA to Tackle Quantum Research Barriers With New Program; Tatjana Curcic Quoted

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched a new program that aims to reduce the size, weight and power requirements of military technologies through quantum science. The Science of Atomic Vapors for New Technologies (SAVaNT) program would address an equipment-related issue that hinders the transition of quantum research into practical applications, DARPA said Tuesday.

SAVaNT will seek to bolster room-temperature atomic vapors to address complexities that hinder the full leverage of quantum applications.

The use of warm atomic vapors eliminates the need for complex laboratory equipment required in the standard quantum cooling process, DARPA said. The program's challenge is to address the effects of temperature changes on the duration of quantum effects.

“The SAVaNT program will explore a new suite of technologies based on room-temperature atomic vapors to address important gaps for military-relevant applications,” said Tatjana Curcic, program manager of DARPA’s Defense Sciences Office.

DARPA will virtually host a proposer's day event for the program on Sept. 3.