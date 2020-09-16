Dewberry Names Jay Harper, Former FEMA Senior Advisor, VP & BD Director

Jay Harper VP

Dewberry has appointed Jay Harper, former senior advisor to the administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as a vice president and business development director in the company’s federal group, Dewberry reported on Tuesday.

In his new role with Dewberry, Harper will work alongside the firm’s federal executives and coordinate with clients across the federal market, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and FEMA.

Harper will bring more than 15 years of experience working in state and federal government agencies, including FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). He is experienced throughout emergency management , government affairs, federal procurement , strategic communications, grants management, regulatory compliance , private-sector engagement and interagency coordination.

Harper earned his bachelor’s degree in general business studies from Louisiana State University.

