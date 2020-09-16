Unanet

DHS Agencies Launch Toolkit for IPAWS Alert System Planning

Nichols Martin September 16, 2020 News, Technology

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate have published a new toolkit intended to help local and state communities implement a certain warning system. 

The “Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) Program Planning Toolkit" is designed to guide authorities in using IPAWS, a FEMA-supported local alerting system, DHS said Tuesday.

IPAWS sends alerts and emergency-related information to notify the masses about ongoing catastrophes. The system uses other platforms, such as Wireless Emergency Alerts and the Emergency Alert System, to send notifications to televisions, radios and mobile phones.

FEMA and S&T based the toolkit on the latest technologies applicable to alerting systems and public safety.

