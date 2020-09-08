Unanet

DHS Issues Explosive Trace Detector RFI

Matthew Nelson September 8, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is looking for sources of explosive trace detectors that can analyze samples from vehicles, baggage and various objects. DHS said Friday it aims to explore the usage of detectors that could yield analysis results in less than a minute.

“Explosives trace detectors are one of the primary tools that front-line local, state, tribal and federal security personnel have at their disposal to detect explosives hidden in packages, vehicles, luggage and other items,” said John Kada, a chemist at the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory.

Kada added ETDs are used to intercept explosives and mitigate terrorist activities. Responses to the request for information are due Oct. 8.

