DHS Overrules TSA Concerns on CLEAR’s Expanded Airport Security Authorities

Brenda Marie Rivers September 15, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rejected objections from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on a bill to expand the traveler vetting authorities of security technology maker CLEAR

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of homeland security, wrote in a letter dated Sept. 9 that the DHS overruled the concerns of TSA Administrator David Pekoske on CLEAR's expanded operations, Bloomberg Government reported Monday.

In May 2020, Pekoske wrote a letter to the Senate Commerce Committee stating that allowing CLEAR to have additional authorities “would be a bridge too far” and place critical transportation and national security functions “in the hands of private firms that are not directly accountable to the U.S. Government.”

CLEAR currently serves as a sole partner in TSA’s Registered Traveler initiative and is under contract to provide screening services at 35 airports. A company spokesperson told BGOV that the legislation would ensure that security procedures and traveler assessments “would remain with TSA where they belong.” 

