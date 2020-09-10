Unanet

DHS S&T to Study AI-Driven Screening Applications for TSA

Nichols Martin September 10, 2020 News, Technology

DHS Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate has launched an effort to help the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) leverage artificial intelligence applications

DHS said Wednesday its Transportation Security Laboratory (TSL) is studying the use of AI and machine learning (ML) for threat detection in U.S. airports. The effort will help airports better detect concealed threats via AI algorithms and technologies.

"Machine learning is an emergent technology that has the potential to change how new security screening algorithms will be created,” said Barry Smith, who manages TSL’s applied research division.

TSL seeks to have vendors test certain AI technologies for certification and collect associated training data. The laboratory will also work with other DHS components to establish certification requirements. An ML roadmap, being developed by TSL, would help the effort identify technologies and requirements and plan activities.

