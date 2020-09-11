DHS Taps TDA Research for First Responder Power Module Dev’t

TDA Research

Colorado-based research and development company TDA Research has secured a two-year, $1 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the second phase of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to build an on-body power module for first responders.

The award will cover the development and demonstration of a module that will power and charge various devices such as sensors and communications systems during first responder operations, DHS said Thursday. DHS aims to address first responders' current and emerging requirements for on-body devices via the project.

“The on-body power modules being developed through this SBIR Phase II will support a number of use cases such as in wildland fire situations, where recharging devices may not be possible for an extended time or precludes the use of commercial batteries,” said Sridhar Kowdley, program manager at DHS' science and technology directorate.

After the completion of the prototype, TDA Research may compete for a Phase III SBIR contract, which will allow the company to pursue funds from non-government sources or the private sector.