Unanet

DHS to Conduct Chemical Hazard Support Efforts

Matthew Nelson September 15, 2020 News

DHS to Conduct Chemical Hazard Support Efforts
DHS

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC) is set to provide chemical hazard support in preparation for Hurricane Sally's landfall.

CSAC is identifying chemical facilities within Sally's predicted path that may be vulnerable to chemical release due to loss of power or building damage, DHS said Monday. The center will also remain on standby to assess potential hazard on chemical surface transport, piping systems and other facilities.

DHS will transmit the results of the analysis to Joint Task Force – Civil Support Team and the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Interagency Modeling and Atmospheric Assessment Center.

CST and FEMA/IMAAC reached out to CSAC in August in response to a chemical fire at Biolab following Hurricane Laura's landfall.

Tags

Check Also

Rep. Will Hurd

House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Improve IoT Cybersecurity Standards; Rep. Will Hurd Quoted

The House has passed bipartisan legislation introduced by Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., that seeks to fortify the security posture of U.S. internet of things (IoT) networks. The 2020 IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act awaits Senate approval and requires all government-owned IoT devices to undergo vetting procedures to ensure supply-chain accountability. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved