Unanet

DoD Partners With National Governors Association to Support Defense Economy

Nichols Martin September 11, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

DoD Partners With National Governors Association to Support Defense Economy
NGA DoD

The National Governors Association (NGA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) have partnered to boost the defense industrial base's economic performance. DoD's Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) will work with NGA 's best practices center to help states form strategies for economic and industrial resiliency in the defense sector, the association said Wednesday.

The partnership will run for two years and will consist of seven reports and multiple workshops. A three-day virtual workshop will commence on Sept. 16th and host discussions on federal-state collaboration in support of military families and veterans.

“Through this partnership with the Department of Defense, we’ll work with governors to help them support the national defense mission while realizing sustainable economic benefits for their residents," said Timothy Blute, who leads NGA's best practices center.

Topics to be tackled include military family quality of life, defense and installation resiliency, state-based defense investments and other similar matters.

Tags

Check Also

John Vollmer

Amentum CEO John Vollmer Receives His Fifth Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Amentum CEO John Vollmer with his fifth Wash100 Award on Thursday. This marks the fifth-time Vollmer has received the award in the last six years. Vollmer’s commitment and leadership led to substantial growth for Amentum by securing major contract wins across the government contracting (GovCon) sector.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved