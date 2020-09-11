DoD Partners With National Governors Association to Support Defense Economy

NGA DoD

The National Governors Association (NGA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) have partnered to boost the defense industrial base's economic performance. DoD's Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA) will work with NGA 's best practices center to help states form strategies for economic and industrial resiliency in the defense sector, the association said Wednesday.

The partnership will run for two years and will consist of seven reports and multiple workshops. A three-day virtual workshop will commence on Sept. 16th and host discussions on federal-state collaboration in support of military families and veterans.

“Through this partnership with the Department of Defense, we’ll work with governors to help them support the national defense mission while realizing sustainable economic benefits for their residents," said Timothy Blute, who leads NGA's best practices center.

Topics to be tackled include military family quality of life, defense and installation resiliency, state-based defense investments and other similar matters.