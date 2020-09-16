DOE Picks 12 Projects Under Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Dev’t Effort

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy will award $34M in funds to 12 projects that will cover the development of small-scale solid oxide fuel cell systems that employ solid oxide electrolyzer cell technologies.

DOE said Tuesday it aims to drive the usage of SOFC hybrid systems for power generation and hydrogen production through the funding opportunity.

“SOFCs are electrochemical devices that convert the chemical energy of a fuel and oxidant directly into electrical energy," said Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for fossil energy at DOE.

"They are unique in that they produce electricity through an electrochemical reaction and not through a combustion process,” Winberg added.

The awardees achieved top scores in their respective areas of interest to join the selection.