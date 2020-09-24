DOE Solicits Projects for Fiscal 2021 Tech Commercialization; Conner Prochaska Quoted

Unanet

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a solicitation for projects to mature and commercialize technologies under the DOE fiscal 2021 Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). DOE said Wednesday its TCF program aims to further develop laboratory-made energy technologies then eventually transition them into the commercial sector.

The opportunity is open to DOE laboratories and organizations interested in partnering with commercial companies for the technology transition effort.

“We are always looking for new and updated models to streamline the tech-to-market process, and we’ve found that when both partners have some skin in the game, the outcomes can be truly incredible," said Conner Prochaska, chief commercialization officer at DOE.

Interested parties may submit applications through Dec. 15. The department plans to announce selections in spring of next year.

