Unanet

DOE Stands Up New Office for Arctic Region Programs; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Matthew Nelson September 18, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

DOE Stands Up New Office for Arctic Region Programs; Dan Brouillette Quoted
Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a new office meant to drive DOE's activities across the Arctic region. The Arctic Energy Office will directly report to the DOE undersecretary and handle initiatives in the areas of national security, science and energy, the department said Thursday.

AEO will also coordinate various efforts such as methane hydrate research activities and nuclear power system development.

"DOE’s Arctic Energy Office will grow to strengthen and coordinate our work in energy, science, and national security and help build an Arctic future of prosperity and increased opportunity," said Dan Brouillette, secretary at DOE.

DOE will establish AEO's physical office at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks

Tags

Check Also

David Berteau

PSC Addresses Chinese Supply Chain Rule in NDAA; David Berteau Quoted

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has addressed the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council to provide clarification on the Interim Final Rule, Prohibition on Contracting for Certain Telecommunications and Video Surveillance Services or Equipment. PSC has submitted comments concerning prohibitions on contractors’ use of products and services from certain Chinese telecommunications firms including Huawei and ZTE.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved