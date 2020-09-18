DOE Stands Up New Office for Arctic Region Programs; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a new office meant to drive DOE's activities across the Arctic region. The Arctic Energy Office will directly report to the DOE undersecretary and handle initiatives in the areas of national security, science and energy, the department said Thursday.

AEO will also coordinate various efforts such as methane hydrate research activities and nuclear power system development.

"DOE’s Arctic Energy Office will grow to strengthen and coordinate our work in energy, science, and national security and help build an Arctic future of prosperity and increased opportunity," said Dan Brouillette, secretary at DOE.

DOE will establish AEO's physical office at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.