DOE to Fund Research Projects in Scientific Studies, Decision Support Methods

Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $16 million in funds to support research efforts in the usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning for scientific studies and management of complex processes.

The funding opportunity will support the development of AI and ML-based predictive modeling and simulation technologies for physical sciences.

The program will also focus on research activities that will tackle the employment of a decision support approach in handling complex systems. The department will award $3 million for five modeling and simulation projects, while $13 million will be allotted for six decision support studies.

DOE picked the awardees via a competitive peer review process.