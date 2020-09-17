DVS Appoints Douglas Boufford as EVP of Federal Civilian Programs; Michael McHugh Quoted

Douglas Boufford EVP DirectViz Solutions

DirectViz Solutions (DVS) has appointed Douglas Boufford as the company’s executive vice president of Federal Civilian Programs, effective immediately, the company reported on Wednesday.

“As part of his support to DVS’ growth team, Mr. Boufford will help expand our existing federal civilian footprint,” said Michael McHugh, DVS CEO . “This new role supports DVS’ transition from a small business into a large systems integrator. His experience and background will help us target new agencies for expansion and identify where we can extend our services in agencies where DVS currently operates.”

Boufford will join DVS with more than three decades of experience in providing mission critical Information Technology (IT), professional and technical services to customers across the government sector.

Throughout his career, Boufford has gained experience in developing and implementing strategic plans necessary to promote and meet corporate business development goals. He has a long track record of using effective management practices to focus on maximizing organizational profit and cash goals.

Prior to joining DVS, Boufford served as senior vice president with Sev1Tech . He has also served in senior management positions with Digital Management (DMI), Martin Marietta Services and TECHMATICS Inc .

In the roles, he developed and implemented strategic plans for business development, financial performance and service delivery. During his 21-year tenure with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), Boufford most recently served as vice president of Justice and Border Security Programs .

“Mr. Boufford has experience developing and implementing the strategic plans necessary to promote and meet corporate business development goals,” added McHugh. “We are excited to have him joining DVS at this critical juncture in our growth, where his established track record will aid our successful transition as DVS graduates from a small business status.”

About DirectViz Solutions

DVS, founded in 2012 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, started with the vision of delivering innovative technology solutions and high-quality services to meet the federal government’s toughest IT and cybersecurity challenges.

The company recognized a growing demand for technology services in federal civilian and Department of Defense agencies and sought to provide value by responding to customers’ needs in an agile, efficient, responsive, and timely manner while reducing costs normally associated with larger companies.