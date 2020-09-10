Everbridge Partners with Planet to Advance Satellite Imagery; Dina Kazzaz, Annie Asrari Quoted

Annie Asrari Senior Director Everbridge

Everbridge has entered a partnership with Planet, a provider of global satellite imagery data and insights, to advance satellite imagery for Everbridge’s Visual Command Center , Everbridge reported on Wednesday.

“Our partnership with Everbridge expands the way our new and existing users can combine global, high-resolution satellite imagery with effective crisis mitigation to protect people, operations and assets,” said Dina Kazzaz, head of Business Development for Planet . “These insights will allow our customers to better understand rapidly evolving conditions on the ground and respond to disasters more quickly and effectively.”

Everbridge’s command center has provided a platform for organizations to manage their operations, supply chain, IoT footprint and resiliency as part of the company’s CEM Platform . With the expansion of its satellite imagery , including advancing technology across remote areas where weather or terrain make it difficult to capture images by aircraft, Everbridge will further help governments and corporations mitigate the impact of natural and manmade disasters.

The partnership with Planet will enable Everbridge customers to effectively respond to crises such as hurricanes, floods, fires, chemical spills, cyberattacks, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Planet’s satellite data and insights will advance the visualization and orchestration component of Everbridge’s CEM Platform.

With the work under the partnership, Everbridge customers will gain access to high-resolution images of regions before and after disasters, enabling responders to pinpoint where infrastructure sustained damage, then coordinate a response. Everbridge Visual Command Center has enabled enterprises to gain situational awareness and risk resilience on an unprecedented scale.

The Everbridge CEM solution has provided an integrated, end-to-end approach that has assisted organizations assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to people, assets, customers, and supply chains; automate actions and workflows to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response.

“The addition of Planet’s satellite imagery into the Everbridge CEM solution will benefit our customers with unparalleled insights into local conditions to support a variety of high-impact customer use cases,” said Annie Asrari, senior director, Everbridge Partner Ecosystem . “Access to up-to-date satellite imagery anywhere in the world provides another valuable layer of intelligence for corporations and government customers alike.”

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans.