FireEye to Provide Cybersecurity Defenses to Texas DIR; Pat Sheridan Quoted

FireEye, Inc. has announced that it will offer cyber security defenses to Texas public sector agencies , under Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), the company reported on Thursday.

“DIR has made resources available to the Texas public sector market to effectively combat the evolving threat of ransomware,” said Amanda Crawford, DIR executive director . “With these contracts for robust cyber security tools and services, we’re enabling Texas government entities to efficiently strengthen their ransomware defenses.”

Through the end of 2020, FireEye security products and Mandiant Solutions services will be available to all Texas agencies, county governments, cities and school districts through DIR’s Bulk Purchase Initiative for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions.

FireEye will provide network security, including FireEye Email Security and FireEye Endpoint Security to safeguard critical computer systems, as well as FireEye Helix security operations platform to enable organizations to maintain control of incidents from alert to fix.

Additionally, the company will leverage Mandiant Managed Defense and Mandiant Threat Intelligence to inform on attacker behaviors and provide decisive action. Mandiant Expertise On Demand will provide access to a wide range of Mandiant security skills, experience and knowledge to augment security teams.

Leveraging Mandiant Purple Team Assessments , FireEye will evaluate a security team’s ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks through the most relevant, realistic scenarios to improve detection response.

“Mandiant ransomware investigations have skyrocketed in recent years… When organizations can detect and remediate the initial compromise quickly, it is possible to avoid the significant damage and cost of a ransomware infection. We applaud DIR for paving a clear path forward for its local agencies,” said Pat Sheridan, SVP of Sales, Americas at FireEye .

DIR facilitates contracts for state and local government entities, putting master contracts in place for technology products and services at discounted prices. FireEye will provide services through Carahsoft’s DIR contract DIR-TSO-4288 and DIR’s Bulk Purchase Agreement #BP2020-028 .

