GAO: SSA Must Determine Clear Roles for Officials Handling ‘Agile’ Software Dev’t Contracts

SSA

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has found that the Social Security Administration (SSA) should identify clear roles for contracting personnel that handle acquisition activities for software development efforts.

GAO said in a report released Monday that SSA has been executing Agile approaches for information technology modernization programs since 2015.

The GAO Agile Assessment Guide requires agencies to develop acquisition policies that determine clear roles for contracting officials working on Agile-based development projects due to such initiatives’ need for different approaches, according to the watchdog.

SSA needs to revise its acquisition guidance to specify the roles of contracting personnel involved in Agile procedures. Doing so will “better position SSA to achieve its IT modernization goals and provide appropriate levels of oversight," GAO noted.

From fiscal years 2015 to 2019, SSA allocated 65 percent of its $8.3 billion contract obligations for IT goods and services, according to the report.

