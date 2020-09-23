Unanet

Gen. Charles Brown on Air Force Acquisition Reforms, Reducing Barriers for Small Businesses

Brenda Marie Rivers September 23, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

Gen. Charles Brown Chief of Staff U.S. Air Force

Gen. Charles Brown, chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, has said he intends to work with small businesses and develop program incentives to help “break down barriers” in government contracting (GovCon).

Brown said in a DefenseOne-hosted virtual event that he is seeking acquisition professionals like Will Roper, the Air Force’s assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, who can help reduce obstacles for small companies.

Brown noted that he considers expanding the use of Air Force procurement authorities such as middle-tier acquisition to speed up the delivery of technologies by up to two years. “We're making some progress but there’s more work to be done,” Brown said.

The Air Force is also preparing to adjust program schedules if Congress passes a continuing resolution before the start of fiscal year 2021, Brown added.

