Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach: Pacific Forces Need More Satellites

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Pacific Air Forces

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, who commands Pacific Air Forces, said he wants more satellites to support the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of battles on Earth, Space News reported on Wednesday.

He told reporters Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that satellites are needed in nearly every operation, and Indo-Pacific Command requires more of these systems than other commands due to a larger assigned coverage.

Wilsbach also noted that he has been discussing with Gen. John Raymond, the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, regarding the need for military support systems in space.

The commander added that INDO-PACOM mentioned space-based ISR in a list of requirements sent to the Pentagon. Combatant commanders submit requirement lists on a yearly basis to help officials plan defense budgets.