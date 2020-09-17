Unanet

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach: Pacific Forces Need More Satellites

Nichols Martin September 17, 2020 News, Technology, Wash100

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach: Pacific Forces Need More Satellites
Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Pacific Air Forces

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, who commands Pacific Air Forces, said he wants more satellites to support the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of battles on Earth, Space News reported on Wednesday.

He told reporters Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that satellites are needed in nearly every operation, and Indo-Pacific Command requires more of these systems than other commands due to a larger assigned coverage.

Wilsbach also noted that he has been discussing with Gen. John Raymond, the U.S. Space Force's chief of space operations and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, regarding the need for military support systems in space.

The commander added that INDO-PACOM mentioned space-based ISR in a list of requirements sent to the Pentagon. Combatant commanders submit requirement lists on a yearly basis to help officials plan defense budgets.

Tags

Check Also

Kevin Heald, VP of Information Explotation for Novetta

Novetta Recognized for National Security Efforts Under NCIS RISER Program; Bill Dorr, Kevin Heald Quoted

Novetta has been recognized by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Technical Services Field Office Identity Activities Branch (TSFO-IA) for the company’s contributions to the RISER Program, which won “Best Technical Advancement” during the FedID awards. RISER is Government-off-the-Shelf (GOTS) software for rapid ingestion of biometric data from fingerprint cards. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved