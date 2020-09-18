Gerry Fasano, President of Leidos Defense Group, Receives First Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Gerry Fasano (L) and Jim Garrettson (R)

Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos’ defense group, was presented his 2020 Wash100 Award for the first time in his long career in the government contracting (GovCon) sector. Fasano received his first Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, on Thursday.

Fasano was influential in the advancement of information technology capabilities for the U.S. military and the federal government while also driving revenue and exponential growth for Leidos.

Most recently, Leidos was awarded a $649 million task order on Aug. 10th under the U.S. Army’s Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract to provide follow-on operations and support services to the Special Operations Command’s Tactical Airborne Multi-Sensor (SOCOM) Platforms mission.

“We are proud to support the SOCOM community with tactical ISR operations, system integration and sustainment for commercial derivative aircraft for the Special Operations Command,” said Fasano.

In addition, Leidos secured a potential eight-year, $7.7 billion contract from the U.S. Navy in February 2020 to unify, run and maintain shore-based networks and manage data under the service management, integration and transport portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Recompete recompete contract.

Under Fasano’s leadership, the company also secured a number of major contracts, including a potential 10-year, $6.5 billion contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) in December 2019 to support operation, maintenance and security of a system to connect U.S. military and federal government personnel globally.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Gerry Fasano and Leidos on his first 2020 Wash100 Award selection. His expertise and leadership to grow the company’s spot in the federal market while also developing the capabilities of U.S. service branches has greatly improved our nation’s national security.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry as selected by the Executive Mosaic team in tandem with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.