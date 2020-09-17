Ginnie Mae Awards CGI BPA to Establish Digital Transformation Strategy; Stefan Becker Quoted

Stefan Becker Federal SVP CGI

CGI has been awarded a one-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) within the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the Digital Asset Management Solution (DAMS). The BPA has included four option years.

"DAMS will enable Ginnie Mae to digitally transform its document and records management operations and prepare for future technology platforms," said CGI Federal SVP Stefan Becker .

Under the BPA, CGI will help Ginnie Mae establish an enterprise-wide strategy for document, record and content management to support the digital transformation of the agency’s operations and enhance the user experience of its stakeholders, as part of Ginnie Mae's overall systems modernization strategy .

CGI will help build a strategic roadmap that will drive the technical direction and integration of the organization's document, records and content management capabilities. CGI’s support will enable data to be more easily searchable, discoverable, and accessible across enterprise systems.

In addition, the roadmap also will support Ginnie Mae's ongoing use and evolution of cloud services and data ingestion automation . In addition, it will enhance the agency's ability to control document and data access in accordance with security and data privacy requirements, such as the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) guidelines.

"CGI is proud to help Ginnie Mae modernize its digital asset management operations. This work will help its stakeholders better manage risk and deliver capital to housing markets servicing first time homebuyers, veterans and those in rural America," Becker added.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world.

With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).