HawkEye 360 to Deliver On-Orbit Satellite Constellation Under AFWERX Space Challenge; Rob Rainhart, Brennan Townley Quoted

Rob Rainhart COO HawkEye 360

AFWERX has selected HawkEye 360 as one of the top participating teams in The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative that includes four challenges to develop integrated space operations, leveraging innovative technology and maintaining security.

Additionally, HawkEye 360 has exhibited resiliency and agility across Persistent ISR, Department of Defense (DoD) Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery and Space Asset Resiliency.

"HawkEye 360 is honored to have been selected by AFWERX to compete in the DoD Commercial Space Partnerships Challenge. We are ready to expand on our current work with the U.S. Air Force to provide a revolutionary commercial ISR platform in support of operations globally,” said Rob Rainhart , chief operations officer, HawkEye 360.

HawkEye 360 has competed in the DoD Commercial Space Partnerships Challenge . The DoD challenge has required the company to identify innovative commercial satellite technology and develop new payload ideas, designs and prototypes to expand the DoD's capabilities.

“The American commercial space industry has become a valued mission partner that is cost effective, innovative and agile, and HawkEye360 is at the forefront of exploiting the opportunities that space offers," Rainhart added.

The company’s on-orbit satellite constellation will collect, store and transmit shared RF GEOINT to the Air Force and its mission partners. The cost effective ISR platform will augment and collaborate with existing overhead, airborne and terrestrial systems to provide a sharable stream of actionable data to the service branch.

HawkEye 360 plans to extend its existing signals library with new waveforms identified by the Air Force that will exploit systems of interest. AFWERX’s challenges will transform and accelerate the industry and enable government buyers to pursue innovative solutions to space scenarios.