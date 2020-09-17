HHS, DoD Unveil COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy

HHS

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DoD) have published strategic documents that represent how the Trump administration plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

The strategy directs the government to engage with local communities, quickly distribute vaccines, safely administer supply availability and track programmatic data for the distribution effort, HHS said Wednesday.

McKesson Corp., a health care company, will help the government distribute COVID-19 vaccines under a contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“CDC is drawing on its years of planning and cooperation with state and local public health partners to ensure a safe, effective and life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is ready to be distributed following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

The effort aims to produce over 100 million doses of the vaccine by January 2021.

The vaccine distribution strategy can be found here and a corresponding interim playbook here. A DoD-published infographic for the distribution can be found here.