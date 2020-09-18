Hon. Ellen Lord: Military Needs to Modernize Nuclear Deterrence

Hon. Ellen Lord DoD

Hon. Ellen Lord, who serves as undersecretary of defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD) A&S) and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the state of U.S. nuclear deterrence requires immediate action to avoid negative consequences, DoD News reported Thursday.

Lord emphasized the Department of Defense’s (DoD) need to modernize its nuclear deterrence, the demonstration of U.S. nuclear power intended to show adversaries what the country is capable of doing.

“Today, we face a stark reality: the long-standing and repeated warnings about the need to modernize and recapitalize the U.S. nuclear deterrent is no longer a warning about the future,” she said in testimony with the Senate Armed Services Committee.

She and U.S. Navy Adm. Charles Richard, leader of U.S. Strategic Command and fellow 2020 Wash100 Award winner, made a statement that attributes the weakened state of U.S. nuclear deterrence to changing policies and reduced emphasis on the matter.

The U.S. military is now working to fortify the country’s nuclear triad that consists of nuclear submarines, bomber aircraft and ground-based nuclear missiles. Lord said DoD is working with the Department of Energy (DOE) on this effort.

Join Potomac Officers Club for its 5G Summit on Oct. 27, 2020 to learn about the impact that innovative technologies and 5G integration have on the private and public sectors, the steps the federal agencies have taken to remain up to speed with the rapid advancement of technology, and the future programs, plans and priorities as the nation aligns with emerging technology.