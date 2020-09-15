Unanet

House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Improve IoT Cybersecurity Standards; Rep. Will Hurd Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers September 15, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Improve IoT Cybersecurity Standards; Rep. Will Hurd Quoted
Rep. Will Hurd

The House has passed bipartisan legislation introduced by Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, and Robin Kelly, D-Ill., that seeks to fortify the security posture of U.S. internet of things (IoT) networks.

Hurd’s office said Monday the 2020 IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act awaits Senate approval and requires all government-owned IoT devices to undergo vetting procedures to ensure supply-chain accountability as well as compliance with federal security requirements.

The legislation would also direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to establish criteria for IoT device management and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to assess current information security guidelines.

In addition, agencies would be banned from procuring devices that do not meet NIST and OMB’s standards while contractors are subject to “coordinated vulnerability disclosure” requirements.

“The [IoT] grows every single day, and, by the end of next year, it will include more than 20 billion devices,” according to Hurd. “America needs to keep up with this incredible trend, and that means ensuring proper security and protections—the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act is a step in that direction.”

NIST and OMB must modify IoT security guidelines and policies every five years under the legislation.

Tags

Check Also

MQ-25 Stingray

Navy Looks to Leverage MQ-25 Aerial Refueling Drone for Long-Range Missions

The U.S. Navy has completed a force structure assessment and found that the service branch needs to invest in long-range aircraft to support its future carrier air wing operations. Rear Adm. Greg Harris, director of air warfare at the Navy, said that the service’s procurement of Boeing-built MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aerial refueling aircraft could help the carrier air wing prevent emerging extended-range threats from adversaries. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved