InferLink Gets DHS Funding to Develop Cybersecurity Info Sharing Tech

Matthew Nelson September 24, 2020 Contract Awards, News, Technology

InferLink Corp. has secured $1 million in funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to build a peer-to-peer cybersecurity information sharing tool.

Ann Cox, SBIR topic manager at DHS science and technology directorate, said in a statement published Thursday the technology will potentially allow the creation of groups of trusted individuals who can distribute information in a secure environment.

"This means if one organization has a way to prevent or mitigate activities from malicious actors online, that information will be available to others and can be immediately implemented, instead of re-inventing solutions, which will multiply the value of the scarce human resources available in cybersecurity," Cox added.

InferLink may compete for a phase III contract after the completion of the prototype to pursue funds from non-government sources or the private sector.

