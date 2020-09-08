Unanet

IRS Seeks Methods to Improve Procurement via Labor Data

Nichols Martin September 8, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

IRS Seeks Methods to Improve Procurement via Labor Data
IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a $7M solicitation to help the U.S. government improve deliveries of products and services, Nextgov reported Friday. The solicitation calls for industry to propose ideas on how to gather, analyze, visualize and manage labor data relevant to procurement.

The agency launched the solicitation through the Pilot IRS experimental contract vehicle in alignment with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) Frictionless Acquisition effort. OMB wants to have commercial item deliveries run at marketplace speeds.

“Maximizing the use of existing labor/wage data will result in better acquisition planning, improved contract negotiations and lower taxpayer costs," IRS said in the request for proposal notice.

Tags

Check Also

US Capitol

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Steven Mnuchin Agree on Continuing Resolution Ahead of FY 2021

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have entered into an agreement to introduce a short-term spending bill to prevent a government shutdown at the start of fiscal year 2021. Mnuchin said that he and the House speaker agreed to work on a continuing resolution to extend the US government’s spending beyond Sept. 30.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved