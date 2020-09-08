IRS Seeks Methods to Improve Procurement via Labor Data

IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched a $7M solicitation to help the U.S. government improve deliveries of products and services, Nextgov reported Friday. The solicitation calls for industry to propose ideas on how to gather, analyze, visualize and manage labor data relevant to procurement.

The agency launched the solicitation through the Pilot IRS experimental contract vehicle in alignment with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) Frictionless Acquisition effort. OMB wants to have commercial item deliveries run at marketplace speeds.

“Maximizing the use of existing labor/wage data will result in better acquisition planning, improved contract negotiations and lower taxpayer costs," IRS said in the request for proposal notice.