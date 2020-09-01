L3Harris to Build Space Reflector Antenna for AirBus Defence; Ed Zoiss Quoted

Ed Zoiss President L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to build a space reflector antenna for a next-generation satellite that will provide mobile telecommunication services throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Central Asia, the company reported on Tuesday.

"This space reflector antenna program is a significant new win for L3Harris and complements our broader strategy of providing end-to-end communication solutions for commercial customers," said Ed Zoiss , president, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “L3Harris will manufacture, test, deliver and support field activities for the 12-meter reflector antenna.”

L3Harris has designed and built large-aperture reflectors and deployable mesh reflector-feed antenna systems ranging from one meter to the world's largest commercially available 22-meter reflector. L3Harris has nearly 100 reflectors on orbit. The reflector antenna for the Yahsat/Thuraya 4-NGS satellite will be manufactured and tested at L3Harris facilities in Palm Bay, Fla.

Equipped on the geostationary satellite, L3Harris’ efforts will help AirBus carry an L-band payload that will enable high-speed services for all customer segments, including defense, government and enterprise throughout multiple continents. The satellite is scheduled for operation in 2024.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.