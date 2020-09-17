Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien: USAF Implements New, Expanded Emphasis on Electronic Warfare

Mary OBrien US Air Force

Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) deputy chief of staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, said her team is including electronic warfare among priorities, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

She said at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference virtual event that USAF is reorganizing its spectrum management office as part of efforts to pursue priorities.

The office works to protect EW assets and facilitate the military's access to the electromagnetic spectrum, O’Brien noted. USAF's approach to EW will expand to electromagnetic spectrum operations and cover a wider coverage of functions.