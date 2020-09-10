Unanet

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh: US Must Prepare for Info-Driven Warfighting Operations

Brenda Marie Rivers September 10, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh: US Must Prepare for Info-Driven Warfighting Operations
Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh Commander 16th Air Force

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of 16th Air Force, has said that forces need to eliminate “geographic bias” and consider location-based threats despite operating in the space of cyber domains.

Haugh told attendees at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit that adversaries like China and Russia deploy tactics such as influencing various regions through information-based or nonkinetic capabilities, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

He noted that the U.S. must update its warfighting structure to focus more on data-driven operations.

According to Haugh, a data-centric strategy entails the proper use of authorities to “determine what’s the best approach, whether that be from a Department of Defense (DoD) perspective or across our interagency or with our partners."

His comments come a month after Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, announced plans to establish a warfighting structure to address future battlefield needs.

Tags

Check Also

Hon. Ellen Lord

Ellen Lord: Pentagon, ODNI in Talks Over Section 889 Waiver Extension

Hon. Ellen Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are in talks over the potential extension of a waiver that would provide defense contractors more time to comply with a new rule that seeks to remove certain Chinese telecommunications equipment from the supply chain.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved