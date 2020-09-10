Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh: US Must Prepare for Info-Driven Warfighting Operations

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh Commander 16th Air Force

Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of 16th Air Force, has said that forces need to eliminate “geographic bias” and consider location-based threats despite operating in the space of cyber domains.

Haugh told attendees at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit that adversaries like China and Russia deploy tactics such as influencing various regions through information-based or nonkinetic capabilities, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

He noted that the U.S. must update its warfighting structure to focus more on data-driven operations.

According to Haugh, a data-centric strategy entails the proper use of authorities to “determine what’s the best approach, whether that be from a Department of Defense (DoD) perspective or across our interagency or with our partners."

His comments come a month after Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two-time Wash100 Award recipient, announced plans to establish a warfighting structure to address future battlefield needs.