Maxar Wins Contract From Intelsat to Build Satellite Network; Megan Fitzgerald Quoted

Maxar Technologies has been awarded a contract from Intelsat to build the Galaxy 37 geostationary communications satellite , the sixth Intelsat geostationary communications satellite . The satellite is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

“With a relationship dating back to the 1970s, Intelsat has procured 59 spacecraft from Maxar,” said Megan Fitzgerald, Maxar’s SVP of Space Programs Delivery . “We’re delighted to add Galaxy 37 to the five other spacecraft we’re currently building for Intelsat.”

Maxar’s contract adds to its support of Intelsat’s satellite network . Galaxy 37 will join four previously ordered satellites from Maxar to transition Intelsat’s existing media distribution and contribution services from the 3.7 to 4.0 gigahertz portion of the C-band, to the 4.0 to 4.2 gigahertz portion of the band, freeing up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

Galaxy 37 will be based on Maxar’s 1300-class spacecraft platform , which will provide flexibility and power for customer missions. Intelsat has also contracted Maxar to manufacture its next-generation Intelsat 40e geostationary communications satellite.

“Maxar has been a trusted and reliable partner in delivering world-class spacecraft to Intelsat for many years,” said Mike DeMarco, Intelsat chief services officer . “We look forward to working with them on Galaxy 37, which will play an essential role in our U.S. C-band clearing strategy.”

