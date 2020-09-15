MCA Wins $68M BPA to Support DHS Management Services; Lisa Firestone Quoted

Lisa Firestone President

Managed Care Advisors (MCA) has been awarded an approximate five-year, $68 million blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to provide a full range of Workers' Compensation Medical Case Management Services (WC-MCMS) to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its component agencies, the company reported on Tuesday.

"A defined and disciplined WC-MCMS Program provides the people, resources and technology to enable timely and appropriate intervention, expedited access to quality care, recovery support, and return to work as soon as medically acceptable,” said Lisa Firestone , MCA's president and CEO.

Under the BPA, MCA will provide a fully integrated solution, including a dedicated 24/7/365 Incident Reporting Hotline , Medical Case Management, Claims Support, Reporting, Analytics, and access to MCA's WebOPUS Federal .

WebOPUS Federal, MCA’s proprietary case management system, is a fully developed, secure, web-based application that will support the entire lifecycle of a workers' compensation case from First Report of Injury (FROI) through resolution and beyond.

MCA’s platform will provide a federalized and mission-ready secure interface that will enable DHS to access relevant and real-time information, maximize data capture, manage workflows and guide clinical decision-making.

Additionally, WebOPUS will support secure and confidential communication, as well as generate and store case documentation. It will also create useful and customizable management and utilization reports. WebOPUS is currently available as a component of MCA's integrated Medical Case Management Services Suite or stand-alone as a SaaS solution.

MCA has served as a partner to DHS, its component agencies and injured workers since 2005. The company has provided products and services that incorporate industry best practices into a highly regulated Federal environment to maximize vocational and medical outcomes.

“MCA is proud to serve DHS and other federal agencies in support of a healthy, resilient, and mission-ready workforce. We remain committed to our partnership with DHS and look forward to the opportunity to continue our work with them for many years to come," Firestone added.

MCA’s services will be provided throughout the United States, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories, including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

About Managed Care Advisors (MCA)

Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors (MCA) is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) specializing in workers' compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management, and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, MD, with satellite offices in Lake Mary, FL, and Danbury, CT., MCA currently services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories.

Since 2005, MCA has been providing a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses.