NASA, GPO Officials Talk Agency Efforts to Address Telework Needs

Telework Capabiltiies

Sam Musa and Emma Antunes, the respective chief information officers of the Government Publishing Office (GPO) and NASA, said their agencies are working on approaches to telework following the COVID-19 pandemic., Federal News Network repoted Wednesday.

Musa told attendees at a FedInsider-sponsored virtual event that GPO deployed laptops and printers in addition to virtual desktops to address operational disruptions amid the global health crisis. GPO also implemented a virtual private network and security tokens to minimize the need for physical presence, he added.

“With respect to COVID-19, one of the challenges we faced recently was the increased telework capacity,” said Musa. “As a matter of fact our telework force almost doubled as a result of this pandemic.”

Antunes noted at the same event that 20 percent of the staff at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center have returned to on-site operations to manage launch windows and space communications.

Goddard staff have also implemented Jabber and Microsoft’s Teams collaboration tools to address telework needs, she added.