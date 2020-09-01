Unanet

Navy Gets New Ship-to-Shore Landing Craft from Textron

Nichols Martin September 1, 2020 News, Technology

SSC LCAC by Textron

The U.S. Navy has received a new Textron-made landing craft designed to perform amphibious and on-shore transport operations. The new Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 101 (SSC LCAC 101) will deploy from amphibious ships and bring weapons, cargo, personnel and other deliverables to shore environments, Naval Sea Systems Command said Friday.

The new landing craft can transport up to 70 tons of payload from ships to the beach. The Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey conducted acceptance trials that preceded LCAC 101's delivery.

“Our next generation surface connectors are going to significantly enhance the Navy and Marine Corps team’s capability to execute missions – from humanitarian assistance to amphibious assault,” said Capt. Cedric McNeal, amphibious warfare program manager at NAVSEA's Program Executive Office Ships.

Textron also designed LCAC 101 to be compatible with older LCACs employed by the Navy.

