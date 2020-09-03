NNSA Makes New Communications Network for Emergency Responders

NNSA

The Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has adopted a new network designed to facilitate communications for emergency response personnel. DOE said Wednesday that it stood up the Emergency Communications Network (ECN) to help responders communicate in an encrypted network and coordinate with partners.

ECN is made to support information-heavy workloads related to radiological detection, geographic information system maps, data telemetry and other similar applications. NNSA hosts the network from a Las Vegas-based facility. The agency completed ECN under budget with an estimated migration cost of $7.8 million.

“Our emergency responders deserve the fastest and most reliable communications available to effectively respond to nuclear or radiological incidents or accidents,” said Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, NNSA Administrator, who also attended the ECN facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony.