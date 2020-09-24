NOAA Adds New Feature to Weather Forecasting System

NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has commenced an effort to update a weather forecasting system used by the National Weather Service (NWS).

NOAA said Wednesday its Global Ensemble Forecast System now features a Finite-Volume Cubed-Sphere or FV3 core that increases individual forecast input from 21 to 31 and boosts resolution, allowing for more accurate, detailed forecasts.

The agency also plans to boost the system's forecast length to 35 days, a difference of over twice the original number.

GEFS' new update allows NWS to provide numerical weather forecasts up to four weeks earlier. The service uses GEFS to forecast on hurricanes, extreme temperature changes and other significant weather events.

“This significant upgrade to GEFS – the first of its kind in five years – will improve probabilistic weather model guidance for public safety, quality of life and business decisions that drive U.S. economic growth,” said Neil Jacobs who serves as NOAA's administrator on an acting basis.