NOAA Sets up New Safety Systems Near Two Naval Facilities

NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Navy have deployed two units of a system designed to support maritime safety near two certain naval facilities.

A couple of Physical Oceanographic Real-Time Systems (PORTS) operate near Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire, separately, NOAA said Thursday. The two new PORTS are the 34th and 35th units of the system's network within the U.S.

PORTS will generate real-time awareness on the weather and oceanography around the Kings Bay installation and support the safety of shipyard personnel and assets from tides.

“These two new systems, and the others like them around the country, reduce ship accidents by more than 50 percent, increase the size of ships that can get in and out of seaports and reduce traffic delays,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, who leads NOAA’s National Ocean Service on an acting basis.