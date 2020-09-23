NOAA’s Chi Kang on SD-WAN, Network Segmentation Benefits

NOAA

Chi Kang, deputy director for operations at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) cybersecurity division, has said that segmentation and software-defined, wide-area networking (SD-WAN) can support the implementation of zero-trust concepts.

Kang told Federal News Network in a prior interview that SD-WAN has the capacity to ensure visibility and control across disparate networks and multiple endpoints, the publication reported Tuesday.

He noted that NOAA has already taken steps to implement approaches such as virtual private networks (VPN) for day-to-day operations before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the prevalence of telework settings.

“Micro segmentation allows you to get a little bit more resolution in what you’re accessing,” said Kang. “Depending on your privilege management, or depending on where you’re coming from, or wanting you to access, you have a higher degree of resolution of what are the appropriate resources for you to access.”