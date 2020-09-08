Noblis Acquires Cloud, Analytics Capabilities of Inductive Minds; Amr ElSawy, John Walker Quoted

Amr ElSawy President

Noblis has acquired the cloud and analytics capabilities of Inductive Minds , an expert provider of cloud hosting, systems engineering and analytic services to federal government clients, to enhance Noblis’ portfolio of Department of Defense (DoD) and national security expertise, Noblis reported on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome this highly skilled group of management and technology consultants to the Noblis family,” said Amr ElSawy , Noblis president and CEO and two-time Wash100 Award winner. “Inductive Minds will accelerate our ability to meet the growing demands of our national security clients.”

Noblis’ purchase will advance its support of intelligence and law enforcement communities by helping agencies identify potential threats, evaluate risks and rapidly respond to unforeseen events. Noblis has technical expertise in providing rapid innovation and applied solutions to address threats.

The acquisition of Inductive Minds’ cloud and analytics further serve Noblis’ clients critical missions. Inductive Minds has helped solve the government's complex challenges and will add highly skilled technical expertise and advanced technology solutions to Noblis’ portfolio.

“We bring a deep understanding of the technology challenges faced by national security clients – in particular cloud hosting and analytics,” said John Walker , principal, Inductive Minds. “We’re incredibly excited about joining Noblis. Their capability depth and scale in the market opens up some amazing opportunities to tackle larger and more complex challenges.”

