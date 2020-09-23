Unanet

NSA Issues Guidance on Multifactor Authentication

Nichols Martin September 23, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

The National Security Agency (NSA) has published a review of mechanisms to consider when applying multifactor authentication (MFA). The guidance, titled “Cybersecurity Information Sheet Selecting and Safely Using Multifactor Authentication Solutions,” tackles practices to identify and securely implement MFA applications, NSA said Tuesday.

MFA is the use of additional mediums, such as confirmation texts and one-time-passwords, to secure login credentials. This practice serves as an added layer of security for email accounts and other digital profiles.

Members of the defense industry and the Department of Defense may use the guidance to inform MFA-related decisions. NSA formed the guidance based on standards advised by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

