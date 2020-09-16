NSA Issues Guidance on Secure Boot Customization for Boosted Cybersecurity

NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) has published a report that highlights customization methods to protect networks from cyber actors who exploit firmware during attacks.

NSA said Tuesday that its UEFI Secure Boot Customization Cybersecurity Technical Report contains recommendations on how to customize the Secure Boot feature of computers. Administrators may customize Secure Boot to boost defenses against malware and mitigate insider threats, according to NSA.

The agency advises system administrators working at the Department of Defense (DoD) and defense industry companies to address compatibility issues via Secure Boot customization, instead of disabling the feature.

Secure Boot is designed to support a computer's defense against malware threats.