Unanet

NSA Issues Guidance on Secure Boot Customization for Boosted Cybersecurity

Nichols Martin September 16, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

NSA Issues Guidance on Secure Boot Customization for Boosted Cybersecurity
NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) has published a report that highlights customization methods to protect networks from cyber actors who exploit firmware during attacks. 

NSA said Tuesday that its UEFI Secure Boot Customization Cybersecurity Technical Report contains recommendations on how to customize the Secure Boot feature of computers. Administrators may customize Secure Boot to boost defenses against malware and mitigate insider threats, according to NSA.

The agency advises system administrators working at the Department of Defense (DoD) and defense industry companies to address compatibility issues via Secure Boot customization, instead of disabling the feature.

Secure Boot is designed to support a computer's defense against malware threats.

Tags

Check Also

Planetary Science

DOE, NASA Create Joint Coordinating Group to Streamline Planetary Science, Energy Initiatives

NASA and the Department of Energy (DOE) have established a joint coordinating group to identify potential planetary resources and opportunities in areas such as energy and propulsion, data management and high-performance computing. Paul Dabbar said that the DOE-NASA coordinating body will work to systematize their respective science and energy resource programs,

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved