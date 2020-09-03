NSF Supports Institutes for Data Science Research, Education

NSF

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has launched a five-year effort to produce and gather research on data science, with regard to the areas of algorithm development, cyberinfrastructure and education.

NSF said Tusday that its institutes under the Transdisciplinary Research in Principles of Data Science (TRIPODS) program will work to foster data science innovation and host educational programs that engage with students for workforce development in the field.

The Foundations of Data Science Institute and the Institute for Foundations of Data Science, both NSF-supported entities, will tackle multiple topics under TRIPODS. The former will study computational efficiency, societal impacts, modeling and other aspects of data science, and the latter will develop ways to boost the efficiency and resiliency of computing.

Participants of these TRIPODS institutes include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California-Berkeley and the University of Washington.

Rance Cleaveland, division director for computing and communication foundations at NSF, said the program addresses data science challenges in alignment with the existing Harnessing the Data Revolution effort.

