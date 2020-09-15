Octo Names Jeffrey Cook CFO; Mehul Sanghani Quoted

Jeffrey Cook CFO Octo

Octo has appointed Jeffrey Cook as chief financial officer (CFO) to supervise all financial activities and initiatives as well as support the development and implementation of business plans that guide the company’s growth trajectory, Octo reported on Tuesday.

“Jeff is a respected, forward-thinking financial expert with a long history of playing key roles in oversight and business growth,” said Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani . “We were meticulous in searching for someone with the right combination of seasoned experience to guide our continued growth and finding a strong cultural fit for our organization going forward. I am elated to have found an exceptional combination of both in Jeff.”

Cook will join Octo with more than two decades of accounting and finance expertise. Prior to joining Octo, Cook served as senior vice president, group CFO and head of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis at Leidos , where he was responsible for all aspects of finance and accounting for a multi-national $2.7 billion operating unit.

He also served in various senior leadership positions with SAIC , most recently serving as vice president of Group Forecasting, Planning and Analysis Manager. In the role, Cook managed the quarterly forecast and annual planning process, cost reduction strategy and implementation and finance modeling for senior management.

During his career with Accenture , Cook where he oversaw financial operations, managed the planning and forecasting process, led finance due diligence and merger and acquisition initiatives and played a key role in the development and execution of key strategies driving the growth of the business.

“I am excited to serve as Octo’s CFO,” said Cook. “I am also confident that with the executive team’s commitment to strategic planning and execution, we will be able to use Octo’s pattern of success as a springboard for continued growth. I look forward to working as part of this dynamic team.”

A Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Cook holds an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business and a B.S. in Business from Virginia Tech.

About Octo

Octo challenges the status quo, empowering federal agencies to leap IT hurdles by using emerging technologies to create transformative solutions that enable rapid modernization, enhance citizen engagement, and maximize human impact. We continually explore ways to transform IT, producing results vital to national security, intelligence, health care, and more.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges with Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Agile DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Open Source, Cybersecurity, and Data Science solutions. Octo enables the government to modernize faster and meet the needs of rapidly changing missions with agility. Our approach is collaborative, and our outcomes are superior.