ODNI Names Lora Shiao COO; John Ratcliffe Quoted

Lora Shiao Incoming COO ODNI

Lora Shiao, deputy director at the National Counterterrorism Center has been appointed to serve as chief operating officer in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, effective Oct. 12.

The two-decade intelligence community veteran led the NCTC as executive director before she assumed her current role in April and previously served as the center’s deputy director of intelligence for three years, ODNI said Friday.

“Lora has a strong track record of leading collaboratively across the IC on high-profile topics and fostering a corporate culture of workforce engagement and professional development,” said DNI John Ratcliffe.

“She has a deep commitment to taking care of and mentoring IC professionals.”

Shiao, who became a Senior National Intelligence Service member in May 2014, also worked for the FBI and the Department of Defense. Her government career has included work with IC, law enforcement, homeland security and military organizations via joint-duty assignments.