President Trump Eyes Nomination of Matthew Shipley as DoD Asst Secretary

Matthew Nelson September 11, 2020 Executive Moves, News, Press Releases

President Trump plans to nominate Matthew Shipley, a two-decade U.S. Navy veteran, to serve as assistant secretary for readiness at the Department of Defense (DoD). Shipley manages and develops policies for the U.S. military in his current role as deputy assistant secretary for force readiness at DoD, the White House said Sept. 4th.

Before DoD, Shipley held the role of military legislative assistant for Sen. Ted Cruz. He was also assigned at USS Abraham Lincoln as deputy operations officer and served as strategic policy branch chief at the U.S. Central Command.

The two-time Defense Meritorious Service Medal awardee performed four deployments as an electronic countermeasures officer for the EA-6B Prowler aircraft.

