President Trump Eyes Nomination of Nathan Smington as FCC Member

President Trump plans to nominate Nathan Simington, senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), to serve as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
As part of his current role, Simington oversees supply chains, U.S. 5G security and the American Broadband Initiative, the White House said Tuesday.
He also represents NTIA at the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers' (ICANN) government advisory committee. Before NTIA, Simington served as senior counsel at Brightstar Corp. He also worked as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis and Mayer Brown.