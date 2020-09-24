Unanet

President Trump to Nominate Allen Robert Souza for IC Inspector General Role

Nichols Martin September 24, 2020 Executive Moves, News

President Trump to Nominate Allen Robert Souza for IC Inspector General Role
White House

Allen Robert Souza, the National Security Council's principal deputy senior director for intelligence programs, has received President Trump's favor to serve as the intelligence community's inspector general. 

Trump intends to nominate Souza who currently supports coordination across the federal government's intelligence programs, the White House said Wednesday. The nominee also serves as an adviser to White House officials regarding intelligence-related pursuits.

Souza's career includes work as minority staff director and general counsel for an intelligence-focused committee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He led efforts to monitor the intelligence community, draft national security policy and look into sensitive issues.

He also performed legal work as an attorney for the National Security Agency (NSA). If appointed for the inspector general role, Souza will oversee and audit the intelligence community's programs and organizational activities.

Tags

Check Also

Holloman AFB

USAF Concludes Holloman Air Force Base Test Track Modernization Project

The Test Resource Management Center modernized a high-speed test track at Holloman Air Force Base as part of efforts to enhance the track's efficiency. TRMC built an on-site laboratory to explore how the test track's artificial rain compares to various types of natural rainfall, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.'

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved