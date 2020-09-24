President Trump to Nominate Allen Robert Souza for IC Inspector General Role

White House

Allen Robert Souza, the National Security Council's principal deputy senior director for intelligence programs, has received President Trump's favor to serve as the intelligence community's inspector general.

Trump intends to nominate Souza who currently supports coordination across the federal government's intelligence programs, the White House said Wednesday. The nominee also serves as an adviser to White House officials regarding intelligence-related pursuits.

Souza's career includes work as minority staff director and general counsel for an intelligence-focused committee for the U.S. House of Representatives. He led efforts to monitor the intelligence community, draft national security policy and look into sensitive issues.

He also performed legal work as an attorney for the National Security Agency (NSA). If appointed for the inspector general role, Souza will oversee and audit the intelligence community's programs and organizational activities.