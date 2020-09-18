Unanet

PSC Addresses Chinese Supply Chain Rule in NDAA; David Berteau Quoted

Sarah Sybert September 18, 2020 News, Press Releases, Wash100

David Berteau President

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has addressed the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council to provide clarification on the Interim Final Rule, Prohibition on Contracting for Certain Telecommunications and Video Surveillance Services or Equipment

“PSC strongly supports the intent of the legislation and the Interim Final Rule to reduce risks and provide greater security in government contractor systems,” said PSC president and CEO, and Wash100 Award recipient David Berteau

Focused on Section 889(a)(1)(B) of the FY19 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), PSC has submitted comments concerning prohibitions on contractors’ use of products and services from certain Chinese telecommunications firms including Huawei and ZTE.

“For example, there is no definition for what constitutes “use,” nor is there any definitive list of both covered affiliates and subsidiaries and covered prohibited equipment and services,” Berteau continued.

PSC stated that the rule provided a short timeframe for agencies to seamlessly implement the regulation. The Council added that a proposed regulation would provide time for contractors to give feedback to government regulators and ease compliance. The letter also outlines nine areas where the FAR Council should take specific actions to address the concerns in the Interim Rule.

“Our comments lay out… there is more the government can do to improve implementation by addressing ambiguities and deficiencies in the final rule when it is issued,” said Berteau.

About PSC 

PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC’s more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association’s members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states.

