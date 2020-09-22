PSC Comments on CARES Act Section 3610; David Berteau Quoted

David Berteau President

The Professional Services Council (PSC) has commented on the extension of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Section 3610 , Continuing Appropriations Act 2021 and Other Extensions Act that was released on Sept. 21, 2020.

“It is crucial that the House and Senate extend this vital provision to ensure that federal agencies retain the contractor workforce they need to meet their mission needs,” said David Berteau , PSC president and CEO, and Wash100 Award recipient. “Retaining skilled employees is strategically sound and financially smart. This extension will help companies preserve key talent that has taken many years to recruit, train, and clear.”

PSC recently requested that Congress extend Section 3610 , noting its success during the COVID-19 pandemic. The section was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2020. If Congress enacts H.R. 8319 , Section 3610 will remain available through Dec. 11th, 2020.

“This extension requires no additional funding and is applicable government-wide, not just for national security. It is critical to have it if we need it to maintain essential contractor support while work plans continue to change in response to COVID-19,” added Berteau . "We look forward to the passage of the Continuing Resolution followed quickly by the president's signature to enact it into law."

About PSC

